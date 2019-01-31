In Pasco, ‘Macbeth’ like you’ve never seen it before

If you’ve taken a literature class or have some familiarity with theater, you’ve probably heard of “Macbeth.”
The play is one of William Shakespeare’s most popular works.
But a local production, opening Feb. 1, is giving the enduring classic a new twist.
It’s being set before the Iron Age, with handcrafted wooden weapons and a large earthen stage.
“The reason I direct is because I want to see a show I’ve never seen before” – and this staging fits the bill, said Michael Speegle, who’s helming the Tri-Cities Prep production.
With the show, “I wanted to see something new and the kids wanted to try something new,” he said.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 1, 2, 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 in Prep’s multipurpose room.
The Pasco school is experienced in Shakespeare, mounting a play by The Bard most every spring.
But it’s been a while since Prep tackled “Macbeth,” which centers on themes of ambition and power.
Colton Tinnin plays the titular role, a general who receives a prophecy that he’ll become king of Scotland one day. Naidine Candol-Schmidt plays his wife, Lady Macbeth.
The couple’s thirst for power leads to tragedy.
Speegle said Colton, Naidine and the rest of the cast are turning in strong performances. Students also are vital on the production side, he said, even helping craft the wooden weapons used in the many stage fights.
More than 30 students from Prep are involved in the show altogether, either as actors or behind the scenes.
Matt Grygiel is the lighting designer and carpentry consultant, and Annie Powers is the fight choreographer.
Morgan Ralston handled costumes, with kilts loaned by the Rude Mechanicals.
The stage itself also is an important part of the show –it’s made of wood and five tons of dirt.
“You walk into the multipurpose room and the first thing that hits you is the scent of earth. It smells like rain and the forest and wild things,” Speegle told the Herald.
“It should make people feel like they’re in a wild place, seeing things that happened a long time ago.”
Tickets are $9 for students and seniors, and $14 for general admission. They’re available at the door.
