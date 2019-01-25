A 60s-era Las Vegas party is coming to the Tri-Cities

They collaborate on shows and concerts throughout the year.
Now, four of the Mid-Columbia’s most popular performing arts groups are collaborating on a major fundraiser — one packed with live entertainment.
The Mid-Columbia Arts Fundraiser is Feb. 9 in Kennewick.
“It’s not often that you get a choir, symphony instruments, dancers, soloists and theatrical people all together for one big production. We want to entertain people. We want them to have fun in the process of supporting us,” said Justin Raffa, artistic director of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
His group, plus Mid-Columbia Ballet, Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre and Mid-Columbia Symphony, are putting on the event, which has a Rat Pack theme.
Expect performances, decor and other touches that evoke Las Vegas in the early 60s, said Raffa. Attendees are invited to dress the part.
The singer Curtis Nettles will emcee, and professional Las Vegas auctioneer Christian Kolberg is flying in for the event.
Live and silent auctions are planned during the show, and an online auction will open up a few days ahead of the Feb. 9 event.
Washington River Protection Solutions is the title sponsor.
The Arts Center Task Force, which is working to bring a performing arts center to Kennewick, also is a sponsor of the fundraiser.
Future performing arts center
The facility will anchor redevelopment of Vista Field.
It’s still a ways off; the group has been working on fundraising planning, as well as putting together a strategic plan and a business plan.
“This year, the next step is really about engaging our key stakeholders and community partners,” said Renée Adams, executive director.
While the Feb. 9 fundraiser won’t bring in money for that facility — it’s benefiting the four performing arts groups — it does highlight the robust local arts scene and the need for performing arts space, officials said.
It promises to be a good time.
“We want to show the unity and the collective power that we have when we work together. We are truly stronger together when we do this event — artistically and in term of finances we’re trying to raise,” Raffa said.
Mid-Columbia Arts Fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Tickets are $100 and are available at e.givesmart.com/events/btb/, which also is the site of the online auction.
Comments