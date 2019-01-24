Tri-City things to do for Jan. 25-Feb. 3

fri | Jan. 25
Comedy
Monica Nevi, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Fun Fleece Slipper Sock Class, 1-4 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Cost: $20. Call 509-943-2552.
Tri-City Family Expo, noon-8 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $5 adults; $3 children (3-17), seniors and military with ID. Fun, interactive activities and entertainment for families.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel good favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi w/Rice, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz/Rock/Fusion. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. Call 509-943-1991.
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$20. All 37 of the Bard's plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap actors weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Recommended 13 and up.
sat | Jan. 26
Comedy
Monica Nevi, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Admission: $8 adults; $5 students and seniors over 62.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather”, 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Tri-City Family Expo, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $5 adults; $3 children (3-17), seniors and military with ID.
Music
Camerata Musica: Maxwell Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. No cost; donations accepted. String quartet from Scotland. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
38 Special, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $15-$40.
Earl Roesch, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Guitar. Call 509-946-9328.
The Hawthorne Roots w/Naughty Pine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Americana from Bozeman. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Talks & Readings
WSU Garden Education Series: Starting Seeds Indoors Class, 1-2 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-735-3551.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. Call 509-943-1991.
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$20.
sun | Jan. 27
Misc.
Jelly Roll Rug, noon-5 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Cost: $25. Call 509-943-2552.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. Call 509-943-1991.
mon | Jan. 28
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jan. 29
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Jan. 30
Misc.
Stomp, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $27-$77.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Jan. 31
Comedy
Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$20.
fri | Feb. 1
Comedy
Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
‘Smallfoot’, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission and popcorn. Call 509-786-2180.
Nightlife
Dan Myers - The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Disco Karaoke Costume Party, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Underground Book Club Night, 7-8 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘Newsies’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$20.
sat | Feb. 2
Art
Art Opening Featuring Karan Powers, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Join us in the Tasting Room meet the artist, enjoy a glass of wine while you enjoy her work.
Beginning Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins - Peacock Feather, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $70. This watercolor class is for the absolute beginner. Supplies are included. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Rick Pulido, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 2 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12; Free 5 and under. Double feature tickets available. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Be Tricky, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Electrified Blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘Newsies’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12-$16. Call 509-795-0203.
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$20.
sun | Feb. 3
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘Some Like It Hot’, 2-4:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted.
Theater
‘Calendar Girls’, 2-4 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
