Bell-ringing ceremony to honor Martin Luther King

Columbia Basin College will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a bell-ringing ceremony.
The event is at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King statue on CBC’s Pasco campus, 2600 N. 20th Ave.
The statue went up about 30 years ago, only the fourth such statute approved by the King Foundation.
Speakers, music and presentation of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award also are planned.
