Rollarena makes a donation to help homeless kids

Rollarena Skating Center is donating $5,000 to My Friends Place.
Each year around New Year’s, the Richland skating center picks a day and donates proceeds from admissions and concessions to the youth homeless shelter.
This year’s event brought in $2,900 in proceeds, and Rollarena kicked in the rest to make it a $5,000 gift.
“We started this event for our 60th anniversary six years ago, and we plan on continuing this event each Christmas season,” said owners Alan and Judy Bacon in an email.
My Friends Place is based in Kennewick.
