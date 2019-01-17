‘Butterflies are Free’ continues in Richland

The Richland Players’ production of “Butterflies Are Free” continues.
Remaining performances are at 8 p.m. Jan. 18-19 and 25-26 and 2 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27 at the Players theater, 608 The Parkway.
The comedy, written by Leonard Gershe, centers on a blind singer-songwriting trying to break away from his domineering mother. He moves in next door to a free-spirited actress and “his mother’s protective and controlling nature to go into overdrive, with hilarious yet touching results,” a press release said.
The cast includes Zack Taylor, Connie Hull, Joe Kimmel and Maycee McQuin.
Tamara Pomponio is directing, and Albania Schneegans and Alicia Briones are production managers.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students, seniors and military. They’re available at the theater and at www.richlandplayers.org.
