Tri-City things to do for Jan. 18-27

fri | Jan. 18
Comedy
Susan Jones, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12. Double feature: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 youth 6-12. Free for children 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Tri-Cities Sportsman Show, 1-7 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Booths of the latest in outdoor equipment, a trophy antler collection, kids' fishing pond, free hunting and fishing seminars, retriever demonstrations, 3-D archery and more. Tickets: $11 adults; $10 military (with ID); $5 ages 6-12; free for children under 6.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Straw Hat Revival and Seth Garrido, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Bluegrass/Americana from Olympia. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 7-10 p.m., R.F. McDougall’s, 1705 Columbia Park Trl., Richland. Tupelo Joe music is a fun mix of favorite tunes from past and present. Call 509-735-6418.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. A comedy by Leonard Gershe tells the story of a young blind man who has an overbearing and overprotective mother. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Jan. 19
Comedy
Susan Jones, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12. Double feature: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 youth 6-12. Free for children 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Special Olympics Washington 2019 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Point Marina Park, 660 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 206-290-0098.
Tri-Cities Sportsman Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $11 adults; $10 military (with ID); $5 ages 6-12; free for children under 6.
Music
Brian Maskew in Concert, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 West Sylvester, Pasco. Tickets: $14. Celtic music and pub singing.
We Three, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $35-$30 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hometown bluegrass. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Call 509-491-3400.
Vanna Oh! & Friends, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock Spectacle. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Jan. 20
Dance
Afternoon Jazz for Dancing/Listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 jazz club member; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Denim Quilt Class, 1-4 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Cost: $25. Call 509-943-2552.
Tri-Cities Sportsman Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $11 adults, $10 military (with ID), $4 ages 6-12, free for children under 6.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. Call 509-943-1991.
mon | Jan. 21
Art
Tri-City Quilters’ Guild Meeting, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 6:30-9 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jan. 22
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Jan. 23
Film
Planetarium show, “First Man”, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $4 adults; Free for children 5 and under and CBC students and staff with valid ID. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Jan. 24
Comedy
Monica Nevi, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Little Explorers - Solar System, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. This story time is going to be out of this world! Find your home in the solar system and take a tour of the planets and stars. $10 per family (up to four); $2 additional members; free for Reach members.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Nightlife
Zilliox, 6-9 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. Call 509-627-3100.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $20 general reserved seating; $18 students, seniors, military; $5 groundling. All 37 of the Bard's plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap actors weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Recommended 13 and up.
fri | Jan. 25
Comedy
Monica Nevi, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12. Double feature: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 youth 6-12. Free for children 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Fun Fleece Slipper Sock Class, 1-4 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Cost: $20. Call 509-943-2552.
Tri-City Family Expo, noon-8 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $5 adults; $3 children (3-17), seniors and military with ID. Fun, interactive activities and entertainment for families.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel good favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi w/Rice, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz/Rock/Fusion. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. Call 509-943-1991.
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students. Call 509-529-3683.
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $20 general reserved seating; $18 students, seniors, military; $5 groundling.
sat | Jan. 26
Comedy
Monica Nevi, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Trinity Church of Tri-Cities, 1007 Wright Ave., Richland. Admission: $8 adults; $5 Students and Seniors over 62.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather”, 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12. Double feature: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 youth 6-12. Free for children 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Tri-City Family Expo, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: Adults $5; Children (3-17) $3; Seniors and Military with ID $3.
Music
Camerata Musica: Maxwell Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. No cost; donations accepted. String quartet from Scotland. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
38 Special, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $15-$40.
Earl Roesch, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Guitar. Call 509-946-9328.
The Hawthorne Roots w/Naughty Pine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Americana from Bozeman. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Talks & Readings
WSU Garden Education Series: Starting Seeds Indoors Class, 1-2 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-735-3551.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. Call 509-943-1991.
‘Calendar Girls’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adults; $15 Students. Call 509-529-3683.
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $20 general reserved seating; $18 students, seniors, military; $5 groundling.
sun | Jan. 27
Misc.
Jelly Roll Rug, noon-5 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Cost: $25. Call 509-943-2552.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. Call 509-943-1991.
