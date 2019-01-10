The Quebe Sisters to dazzle Prosser in March

Americana stars The Quebe Sisters will perform March 7 at Brewminatti in Prosser.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20 and are available at brewminatti.com.
The Texas musicians are fiddle champions and singers known for their close multipart harmony.
They’ve shared the stage with artists from Willie Nelson to George Strait and Merle Haggard.
“One thing is for sure, you don’t see a group like The Quebe Sisters come along every day,” said Eddie Stubbs, a famed country radio personality, on his show, according to a news release. “Give them your undivided attention, and if you’re not already, you too, will become a fan.”
The sisters are Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe.
Brewminatti is at 713 Sixth St., Prosser.
