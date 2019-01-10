Richland gallery seeking art for upcoming show

DrewBoy Creative is looking for artistic interpretations of the color green for its upcoming Green Show.
All entries in the juried art show must be of original design and personal execution. The show is open to everyone, with no geographic limitations, and all media are welcome.
Deadline is Jan. 20.
The show is Feb. 15 at DrewBoy Creative, 285 Williams Blvd., Richland.
For details on how to submit, go to www.drewboycreative.com.
