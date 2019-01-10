Arts & Entertainment

Unique art installation to be unveiled in Prosser

Tri-City Herald

January 10, 2019 06:49 PM

A unique public art installation will be unveiled Feb. 8 in Prosser.

The unveiling event is at 6 p.m. at the Green Room at the Princess Theatre, 1226 Meade Ave.

The art installation includes 11 fiberglass ponies, each standing 4 feet tall and decorated with a unique design. They’ll be displayed around downtown.

The project is coordinated by the Historic Downtown Prosser Association.

“We are excited to celebrate the work of the artists and showcase new pieces of art in our community,” the downtown association said in a news release.

More information: historicprosser.com, historicdowntownprosser@gmail.com or 509-786-2399.

