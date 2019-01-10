Tri-City things to do for Jan. 11-20

fri | Jan. 11
Comedy
Michael Agostini, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12. Double feature: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 youth 6-12. Free for children 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
5th St. Funk, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Funk/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Improv Night with Adam Kessler, 8 p.m., Bangkok Thai, 8318 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-221-0075.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Matthew Perryman Jones, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 in advance.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. A comedy by Leonard Gershe tells the story of a young blind man who has an overbearing and overprotective mother. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Jan. 12
Comedy
Michael Agostini, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather”, 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12. Double feature: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 youth 6-12. Free for children 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Italian Cheese & WA Wine Class, 1-2 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $30. Taste three WA wines blind, paired with three traditional Italian-style cheeses. Must be 21+ to attend. Call 509-786-1000.
Music
Eddie Money, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $15-$40.
Nightlife
Steve Carey & Duncan Pryce, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Scott Pemberton, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock Spectacle. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Jan. 13
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
Ever & After Wedding Expo & Bridal Show, noon-4 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $7-20. www.bridalexpo.love.
mon | Jan. 14
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
‘Adventure on the Pacific Crest Trail’, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. Steve Ghan, a Richland resident, presents his journey on the PCT. He will dig deep to give you a more visceral sense of what it was like to walk 15-25 miles per day for three months, with and often without human contact, through stunningly beautiful but physically challenging terrain. Call 509-308-9023.
tue | Jan. 15
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Redox Flow Batteries as Candidates for Large-Scale Energy Storage, 7-8 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Part of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Community Science and Technology Seminar Series. This talk will introduce this unique energy storage technology to the Tri-Cities community, and provide an overview on its working mechanism, development history, major components, and the various chemistries used. Call 509-375-6871.
wed | Jan. 16
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Vancouver Giants at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
thu | Jan. 17
Comedy
Susan Jones, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $44.75.
Misc.
Discovering Your Ancestors, 7-8:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Get individual help (in English or Spanish) in discovering your ancestors. Computers will be available. Call 509-521-0646.
English and Spanish classes, 7-8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — Pasco North, 4618 Porto Ln., Pasco. Free. Two separate classes--one for learning basic English and one for learning basic Spanish. Call 509-521-2749.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Villalobos Brothers, 7:30-10 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Tickets: $21-31. Call 509-663-2787.
Talks & Readings
Lecture: ‘On the Road: How and Why We Travel’, 7-8:30 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries — Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Come on a journey with the presenter to explore the history of travel and transportation in our state. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Jan. 18
Comedy
Susan Jones, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12. Double feature: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 youth 6-12. Free for children 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Tri-Cities Sportsman Show, 1-7 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Booths of the latest in outdoor equipment, a trophy antler collection, kids' fishing pond, free hunting and fishing seminars, retriever demonstrations, 3-D archery and more. Tickets: $11 adults, $10 military (with ID), $5 ages 6-12, free for children under 6.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Straw Hat Revival and Seth Garrido, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Bluegrass/Americana from Olympia. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. A comedy by Leonard Gershe tells the story of a young blind man who has an overbearing and overprotective mother. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Jan. 19
Comedy
Susan Jones, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Single Tickets: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $5 youth 6-12. Double feature: $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 youth 6-12. Free for children 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Special Olympics Washington 2019 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Point Marina Park, 660 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 206-290-0098.
Tri-Cities Sportsman Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Booths of the latest in outdoor equipment, a trophy antler collection, kids' fishing pond, free hunting and fishing seminars, retriever demonstrations, 3-D archery and more. Tickets: $11 adults, $10 military (with ID), $5 ages 6-12, free for children under 6.
Music
Brian Maskey in Concert, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 West Sylvester, Pasco. Tickets: $14. Celtic music and pub singing. Brian will share songs from his recently released album, “A Song Journey Around Ireland.”
We Three, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $35-$30 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hometown bluegrass. Call 509-946-9328.
Vanna Oh! & Friends, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock Spectacle. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. A comedy by Leonard Gershe tells the story of a young blind man who has an overbearing and overprotective mother. Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Jan. 20
Dance
Afternoon Jazz for Dancing/Listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 jazz club member; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Denim Quilt Class, 1-4 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Cost: $25. This class will teach you how to use up all of those demin jeans that you don’t have the heart to throw away along with using some of your fabric scraps. Call 509-943-2552.
Tri-Cities Sportsman Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $11 adults, $10 military (with ID), $4 ages 6-12, free for children under 6.
Theater
‘Butterflies are Free’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students. A comedy by Leonard Gershe tells the story of a young blind man who has an overbearing and overprotective mother. Call 509-943-1991.
