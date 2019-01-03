Arts & Entertainment

Hanford High bringing ‘Newsies’ to the stage

Tri-City Herald

January 03, 2019 04:43 PM

Hanford High School is bringing the beloved musical “Newsies” to the stage.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9 in the high school’s auditorium. A 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 9 also is planned.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at hanforddrama.org. They’ll also be available at the door.

Cost is $12 or $16, depending on the seat.

The Disney musical was inspired by the 1899 strike of New York newsboys, or newsies.

