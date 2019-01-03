Vox Fortura to perform Jan. 15 in Pasco

Vox Fortura will perform Jan. 15 in Pasco as part of Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities’ current season.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Faith Assembly, 1800 N. Road 72.
Vox Fortura, a classical crossover group from the United Kingdom, recently appeared on “Britain’s Got Talent.”
“Filling every wow-factor performance with personality and style, their ability to perform almost any era or genre of music in their iconic crossover style touches on everything from Elgar and Bizet’s ‘Pearl Fishers’ to David Bowie, John Legend and Ed Sheeran,” a news release said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. They’re available at the door.
A subscription for the remaining three concerts in the season still is available for $40 for adults and $15 for students.
For more information, call 509-547-6243 or go to www.communityconcertstc.org.
Comments