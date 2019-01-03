Arts & Entertainment

Vox Fortura to perform Jan. 15 in Pasco

Tri-City Herald

January 03, 2019 04:42 PM

Vox Fortura will perform Jan. 15 in Pasco as part of Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities’ current season.
Vox Fortura will perform Jan. 15 in Pasco as part of Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities’ current season. Courtesy photo
Vox Fortura will perform Jan. 15 in Pasco as part of Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities’ current season. Courtesy photo

Vox Fortura will perform Jan. 15 in Pasco as part of Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities’ current season.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Faith Assembly, 1800 N. Road 72.

Vox Fortura, a classical crossover group from the United Kingdom, recently appeared on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

“Filling every wow-factor performance with personality and style, their ability to perform almost any era or genre of music in their iconic crossover style touches on everything from Elgar and Bizet’s ‘Pearl Fishers’ to David Bowie, John Legend and Ed Sheeran,” a news release said.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. They’re available at the door.

A subscription for the remaining three concerts in the season still is available for $40 for adults and $15 for students.

For more information, call 509-547-6243 or go to www.communityconcertstc.org.

  Comments  