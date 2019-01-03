More seats added for ‘America’s Got Talent’ star’s Richland show

More seats have been added for Samuel J. Comroe’s upcoming show at Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland.
The “America’s Got Talent” star is set to perform Feb. 17.
He was a finalist on the hit TV show’s 13th season and also has appeared on TBS’ “Conan,” BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” with Kevin Hart, and All Def Digital’s “Comedy Originals.” He also has a large online following.
Comroe was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome as a child, something he talks about in his act.
Tickets are on sale at Joker’s and through brownpapertickets.com. They start at $30, not including fees.
Joker’s recently welcomed another “America’s Got Talent” alum, Vicki Barbolak, for a sold out show.
