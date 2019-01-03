Pageant for differently-abled girls, women planned in Prosser

The 2019 Washington Shining Star Pageant is Feb. 2 at Bethel Church in Prosser – and it’s not too late to sign up.
The event is “not your ordinary beauty pageant,” its website says.
It features dozens of girls and young women who are differently-abled, with the goal of helping each one have “a positive experience, gain confidence and leave with memories that will last a lifetime.”
The pageant is open to girls and women from kindergarten to age 30 who have a medical diagnosis and/or an individualized education program, or IEP, through their school district.
Cost is $25 and the registration deadline is Jan. 11.
For more information or to sign up, go to shiningstarpageantwa.com.
