Tri-City things to do for Jan. 4-13

fri | Jan. 4
Comedy
Marc Yaffee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Adopted at birth and confused ever since, Marc takes his audiences on a comedy joyride as he explores his multi-ethnic roots and the culture clashes that fill his world. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Christmas Break Fun - Knockerball Tri-Cities, 2-7 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: 3 games for $5 or $2 each.
Nightlife
Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Disney Karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
I Love Rock N’ Roll Karaoke Party, 8:30 p.m., Bangkok Thai, 8318 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-221-0075.
Nerve Centr, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Call 509-627-3000.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
sat | Jan. 5
Art
Bill Hermanns Art Exhibit Opening, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Free. Tastings $10; glass pours $5. Meet the artist, and enjoy a glass of wine or a tasting while you enjoy his work. Call 509-588-3155.
Comedy
Marc Yaffee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Adopted at birth and confused ever since, Marc takes his audiences on a comedy joyride as he explores his multi-ethnic roots and the culture clashes that fill his world. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturday’s, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Carbon Nation’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. The film will be followed by a group discussion. Call 509-438-8939.
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Bells of the Desert: Christmas Legacy, 3-4:30 p.m., Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Dr, Richland. Free, but a $10 donation is appreciated.
Nightlife
80’s & 90’s Karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Frank & Debi Eng, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Half Step Down, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Call 509-627-3000.
Kinda Spicy Dance Party, 8 p.m., Bangkok Thai, 8318 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-221-0075. Light up the dance floor with a range of EDM, House and Techno.
mon | Jan. 7
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jan. 8
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Prince George Cougars at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
wed | Jan. 9
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Jan. 10
Comedy
Michael Agostini, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. His act is a series of his life’s stories from his birth in Tacoma in 1960 to the present day. His stories are relatable, true, and pretty dog gone funny! Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Little Explorers - Snow & Ice, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Discover how snow is formed, how ice melts and how animals stay warm in the winter. There will be a story time, fun indoor/outdoor activities and a chance to explore the Museum. Cost is $10 per family (up to four); $2 additional members; free for Reach members.
fri | Jan. 11
Comedy
Michael Agostini, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 7 p.m., and “Dynamic Earth”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
5th St. Funk, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Funk/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Improv Night with Adam Kessler, 8 p.m., Bangkok Thai, 8318 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-221-0075.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Matthew Perryman Jones, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 in advance.
sat | Jan. 12
Comedy
Michael Agostini, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather”, 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Eddie Money, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $15-$40.
Nightlife
Steve Carver & Duncan Pryce, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Scott Pemberton, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock Spectacle. Call 509-946-9328.
sun | Jan. 13
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
Ever & After Wedding Expo & Bridal Show, noon-4 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $7-20. www.bridalexpo.love.
