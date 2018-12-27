Arts & Entertainment

‘Butterflies are Free’ in Richland starting Jan. 11

Tri-City Herald

December 27, 2018 02:53 PM

The Richland Players’ production of “Butterflies Are Free” opens Jan. 11.
The comedy, written by Leonard Gershe, centers on a blind singer-songwriting trying to break away from his domineering mother. He moves in next door to a free-spirited actress and “his mother’s protective and controlling nature to go into overdrive, with hilarious yet touching results,” a press release said.

The cast includes Zack Taylor, Connie Hull, Joe Kimmel and Maycee McQuin.

Tamara Pomponio is directing, and Albania Schneegans and Alicia Briones are production managers.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Jan. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26 and 2 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27 at the Players theater, 608 The Parkway.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students, seniors and military. They’re available at the theater and at www.richlandplayers.org.

