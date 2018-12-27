Chiawana High talent showcase planned Jan. 9

The annual “Cocoa Café” talent showcase at Chiawana High School in Pasco is Jan. 9.
The event, put on by leadership students, has an open-mic setting.
It will include group and individual performances, plus a student art show.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and performances start at 7 p.m.
Cost is $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Free refreshments will be served.
Advance tickets are available at www.schoolpay.com/link/cocoacafe18.
