Tri-City things to do for Dec. 28-Jan. 5

fri | Dec. 28
Comedy
Mike Faverman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Swingshift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Call 509-539-4899.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Fractal Explorations”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Annual Warm Up With Cool Books, 1-4 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries — Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Have lots of fun at our themed Harry Potter Warm Up With Cool Books event, where we will have lots of fun activities and cool books to read! Call 509-539-1553.
Winter Break Fun at the Reach, 10 a.m.-noon, The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: $10 general public; $6 students, seniors and military; Free for children under 5 and REACH members. See the new art exhibit in the Hoch Gallery and try out art and craft projects inspired by The Hanford Reach of the Columbia River, including painting with local soils, wildlife masks, and watercolor landscapes. Call 509-943-4100.
Nightlife
Cindy & Sally, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel Good Favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Sex Mission, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Spiritual Psychedelic Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
sat | Dec. 29
Comedy
Mike Faverman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Star of Bethlehem’, 6:30 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. A 60-minute presentation using the planetarium dome to display the historical star events thought to cause the Wise Men to know Jesus was born and search for and find Him. Seating is limited and will be filled on a first come basis starting 30 minutes before show time. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Winter Break Fun at the Reach, 10 a.m.-noon, The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: $10 general public; $6 students, seniors and military; Free for children under 5 and REACH members. Call 509-943-4100.
Nightlife
Jill Cohn, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Seattle songstress. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Call 509-491-3400.
Bootleg Sunshine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Acoustic Fusion. Call 509-946-9328.
mon | Dec. 31
Comedy
New Year’s Eve Comedy with Mike Delamont, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $25 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
New Year’s Eve Events
A Casino Royale New Year’s Eve, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $75. Great food, fantastic music and casino games. 21 and over. Call 509-786-2180.
First Night Tri-Cities, 3-9 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Fun, family-friendly interactive entertainment for all to enjoy. Carousel rides, magicians, face painting, juggling, interactive kids games, live ice sculpture, princess and super-hero appearances and the area's only fireworks display at 9 p.m. Admission: $7 per person ages 5+/Free Kids 0-4.
Jeff Peterson, 9 p.m.-midnight, The Lodge at Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-713-7423.
New Year’s Eve, 4 p.m.-midnight, Hamley Steakhouse, Eight S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. No cover. Drink and appetizer specials all night long, party favors, tons of prizes. Live music at 9 p.m. Call 541-278-1100.
New Year’s Eve, 9 p.m.-midnight, Tagaris Winery, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Celebrate with the Knutzen Brothers. Call 509-628-0020.
New Year’s Eve Gala, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Desert Wind Winery, 2258 Wine Country Rd. Prosser. Tickets: $185 per person. Elegant five course dining, Dance to the music of The Usual Suspects, Barrel Room casino games, Midnight Sparkling fondue buffet. Call 509-786-7277.
New Year’s Eve Prohibition Party, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Red Lion Hotel Pasco, 2525 N. 20th Ave, Pasco. Tickets: $10 advance; $15 at the door. Come dressed in roaring ’20s. Dinner performance, Cabernet Dancers, and a Live Burlesque show! DJ Raymond, a Midnight balloon drop, champagne, and moonshine. Call 509-547-0701.
New Year’s Eve Celebration, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free. Ants in the Kitchen, a seven-piece band, will play a variety of hits to dance you into 2019. No-host bar; ages 21 and over. Call 800-654-9453.
New Years Eve at Jokers with Steven K and the Bounty Hunter “posse”, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25. Prizes, Champagne toast, dancing country pop music Call 509-943-1173.
New Year’s Eve Open Mic & Family Jams, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
New Year’s Eve with Stompin’ Ground, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. Tickets: $219 per couple includes dinner, party, overnight sleeping room and hot breakfast the next morning. 21 and over only. Call 509-586-0541.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
wed | Jan. 2
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Jan. 3
Comedy
Marc Yaffee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Adopted at birth and confused ever since, Marc takes his audiences on a comedy joyride as he explores his multi-ethnic roots and the culture clashes that fill his world. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Jan. 4
Comedy
Marc Yaffee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Adopted at birth and confused ever since, Marc takes his audiences on a comedy joyride as he explores his multi-ethnic roots and the culture clashes that fill his world. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Disney Karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
sat | Jan. 5
Art
Bill Hermanns Art Exhibit Opening, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Hedges Family Estate, 53511 N. Sunset Rd., Benton City. Free. Tastings $10; glass pours $5. Meet the artist, and enjoy a glass of wine or a tasting while you enjoy his work. Call 509-588-3155.
Comedy
Marc Yaffee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Adopted at birth and confused ever since, Marc takes his audiences on a comedy joyride as he explores his multi-ethnic roots and the culture clashes that fill his world. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturday’s, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Carbon Nation’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. The film will be followed by a group discussion. Call 509-438-8939.
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Bells of the Desert: Christmas Legacy, 3-4:30 p.m., Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Dr, Richland. Free, but a $10 donation is appreciated.
Nightlife
Frank & Debi Eng, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
80’s & 90’s Karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
