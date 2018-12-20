You can roller skate for a cause on Jan. 2 in Richland

Rollarena Skating Center is once again planning a New Year’s fundraiser for My Friends Place.
All admission and concession proceeds from noon to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. on Jan. 2 will go to the youth homeless shelter.
The fundraiser is an annual tradition. Cost is $7 admission, including traditional roller skate rental.
Rollarena is at 849 Stevens Drive, Richland.
