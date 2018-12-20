Want to learn pottery and fight hunger? Here’s your chance

Want to fight hunger while also being creative?
The Tri-Cities pottery studio Clay Atelier is offering sessions two weekends in January for people who want to make bowls to for the “Empty Bowls” display in February at Gallery at the Park in Richland.
All supplies and clay will be provided and no experience is needed.
Sessions last an hour and start at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5-6 and 12-13 at Clay Atelier, 2740 Leslie Road, Richland.
To sign up, email Arlene Custer at arlene.custer@gmail.com.
The “Empty Bowls” exhibition will feature bowls made by local artists. It runs Feb. 5 to March 3 at Gallery at the Park, coinciding with an exhibit by the online artists collaborative Cyber Art 509. Proceeds from the sale of the bowls will go to the Tri-Cities Food Bank.
“Empty Bowls” is part of a larger international effort to fight hunger.
