Tri-City things to do for Dec. 21-31

Kings and shepherds kneel before baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph in the manger scene from Hillspring Church's annual presentation of the Living Nativity. The traditional telling of the Christmas story features local cast members and live animals with indoor and outdoor settings at the church campus at 1153 Gage Boulevard in Richland. Show times are 6 p.m, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 21- 23. More information and tickets are available at: www.hillspringtc.org/nativity/ Courtesy Jacqueline Modrow