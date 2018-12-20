Tri-City things to do for Dec. 21-31

fri | Dec. 21
Comedy
Claude Stuart, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-380-8437.
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Polar Express’, 2-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission. Free popcorn & free hot beverages! Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
Tri Cities Figure Skating Club Winter Showcase, 7-8 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Admission is by donation and seating is limited. Call 509-628-2103.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Come to the Museum dressed in your ugly Christmas sweater and receive free admission for the day! Call 509-943-4100.
Winter Solstice Trivia Night feat. Tri-Trivia, 5-7:30 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. RSVP recommended but not required. Call 509-786-1000.
Music
Lexi Walker in Concert: ‘The Magic of Christmas’, 7:30-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $25-$45. Call 509-735-1402.
Nightlife
Debi & Frank Eng, 6-9 p.m. Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Your Holiday favorites with a jazzy twist. Call 509-946-8178.
Denin Koch Trio, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
JFKFC w/Space Wrench & Petey Puckett, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Punk. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Living Nativity, 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children 5-12; free for children under 5. Call 509-627-1109.
sat | Dec. 22
Comedy
Claude Stuart, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturday’s, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Star of Bethlehem’, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. A 60-minute presentation using the planetarium dome to display the historical star events thought to cause the Wise Men to know Jesus was born and search for and find Him. Seating is limited and will be filled on a first come basis starting 30 minutes before show time. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Coyote Kings featuring Tiphony Dames & Kenny Day, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Christmas Party with Tupelo Joe, 5:30-10 p.m., The Edge Steakhouse, 314 Underwood St., Kennewick. Call 509-783-6131.
Debi & Frank Eng, 6-9 p.m. Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Your Holiday favorites with a jazzy twist. Call 509-946-8178.
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Living Nativity, 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children 5-12; free for children under 5. Call 509-627-1109.
sun | Dec. 23
Film
‘The Star of Bethlehem’, 6:30 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Christmas Worship Service, 2-3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 515 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Enjoy Christmas music and a Christ-centered message.
Nightlife
Christmas w/The Mistle-Tones, 6-9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Living Nativity, 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children 5-12; free for children under 5. Call 509-627-1109.
mon | Dec. 24
Misc.
Christmas Eve Services, 5-6 p.m., 10-11 p.m., Pasco First Lutheran Church, 530 W Bonneville St., Pasco. Free. Call 509-547-4622.
Christmas Eve Service, 6-7 p.m., Richland Alliance Church, 1400 Sanford Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-943-6673.
wed | Dec. 26
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Dec. 27
Art
‘Getting Candid on the Street’ featuring Mike McCawley, 6-8:30 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. A special presentation from the Tri-City Photography club. Call 206-920-4055.
Comedy
Mike Faverman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Annual Warm Up With Cool Books, 1-4 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries — Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Have lots of fun at our themed Harry Potter Warm Up With Cool Books event, where we will have lots of fun activities and cool books to read! Call 509-539-1553.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Dec. 28
Comedy
Mike Faverman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Swingshift, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Call 509-539-4899.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Fractal Explorations”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Annual Warm Up With Cool Books, 1-4 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries — Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Have lots of fun at our themed Harry Potter Warm Up With Cool Books event, where we will have lots of fun activities and cool books to read! Call 509-539-1553.
Nightlife
Cindy & Sally, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel Good Favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Sex Mission, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Spiritual Psychedelic Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
sat | Dec. 29
Comedy
Mike Faverman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Star of Bethlehem’, 6:30 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. A 60-minute presentation using the planetarium dome to display the historical star events thought to cause the Wise Men to know Jesus was born and search for and find Him. Seating is limited and will be filled on a first come basis starting 30 minutes before show time. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jill Cohn, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Seattle songstress. Call 509-946-9328.
Bootleg Sunshine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Acoustic Fusion. Call 509-946-9328.
mon | Dec. 31
Comedy
New Year’s Eve Comedy with Mike Delamont, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $25 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
New Year’s Eve Events
A Casino Royale New Year’s Eve, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $75. Great food, fantastic music and casino games. 21 and over. Call 509-786-2180.
First Night Tri-Cities, 3-9 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Fun, family-friendly interactive entertainment for all to enjoy. Carousel rides, magicians, face painting, juggling, interactive kids games, live ice sculpture, princess and super-hero appearances and the area's only fireworks display at 9 p.m. Admission: $7 per person ages 5+/Free Kids 0-4.
Jeff Peterson, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., The Lodge at Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-713-7423.
New Year’s Eve, 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Hamley Steakhouse, Eight S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. No cover. Drink and appetizer specials all night long, party favors, tons of prizes. Live music at 9 p.m. Call 541-278-1100.
New Year’s Eve Prohibition Party, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Red Lion Hotel Pasco, 2525 N. 20th Ave, Pasco. Tickets: $10 advance; $15 at the door. Come dressed in roaring ’20s. Dinner performance, Cabernet Dancers, and a Live Burlesque show! DJ Raymond, a Midnight balloon drop, champagne, and moonshine. Call 509-547-0701.
New Year’s Eve Celebration, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free. Ants in the Kitchen, a seven-piece band, will play a variety of hits to dance you into 2019. No-host bar; ages 21 and over. Call 800-654-9453.
New Years Eve at Jokers with Steven K and the Bounty Hunter “posse”, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25. Prizes, Champagne toast, dancing country pop music Call 509-943-1173.
New Year’s Eve Open Mic & Family Jams, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
New Year’s Eve with Stompin’ Ground, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. $219 per couple includes dinner, party, overnight sleeping room and hot breakfast the next morning. 21 and over only. Call 509-586-0541.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
