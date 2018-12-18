Tri-City things to do for Dec. 14-23

fri | Dec. 14
Comedy
BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Jo Koy: Break The Mold, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $27-$47.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Fractal Explorations”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: The First Nowell, 7:30-9 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $25 adults; K-12 free. The Mastersingers team up with The Richland Players to present Vaughan William’s nativity play. Featuring actors, singers, dancers, chamber orchestra, and the Mastersingers Youth (MY) Choirs. Call 509-460-1766.
Wynonna & the Big Noise, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $10-$40.
Nightlife
Be Tricky, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Electrified Blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Groove Principal, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. No cover charge. A pre-Christmas funkadelic showdown. Call 509-627-3000.
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 7-8:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Chiawana Stage Company presents ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advance; $10 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
sat | Dec. 15
Comedy
BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturday’s, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Lampson Cable Bridge Run, 9-11 a.m., Lampson International, 607 E. Columbia Dr., Kennewick. Call 509-545-3456.
Music
A Celtic Christmas Concert-Featuring Affiniti, with a special appearance by Howard Crosby, 8-10 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Dr, Richland. Donations accepted. Call 509-946-6158.
Heart and Soul, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. No cover charge.Experience jazz standards, pop standards, Latin rhythms, comedy, dance, audience participation, and a whole of fun. Call 509-627-3000.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: The First Nowell, 7:30-9 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $25 adults; K-12 free. Featuring actors, singers, dancers, chamber orchestra, and the Mastersingers Youth (MY) Choirs. Call 509-460-1766.
Tri-Cities Steel Band Association 23rd Annual Christmas Concert, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Rd., Richland. Tickets: $7.50. Featuring high-school performers from all over the Tri-Cities on steel drums and marimbas, bake sale, and silent auction.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz Piano. Call 509-946-9328.
Stop Don’t Stop/Depth Charger, Marceline, Stranger & Stranger, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Indie. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 3-4:15 p.m. and 7-8:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Chiawana Stage Company presents ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advance; $10 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
sun | Dec. 16
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $10; $7 jazz club members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Music
Mark O’Connor & Friends - An Appalachian Christmas, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $22-$82.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: The First Nowell, 3-4:30 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $25 adults; K-12 free. Featuring actors, singers, dancers, chamber orchestra, and the Mastersingers Youth (MY) Choirs. Call 509-460-1766.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 3-4:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
mon | Dec. 17
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Dec. 18
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Dec. 19
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Living Nativity, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children 5-12; free for children under 5. Call 509-627-1109.
thu | Dec. 20
Comedy
Claude Stuart, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Claude’s unique brand of Don Rickles-esque crowd interaction, coupled with clever well-written jokes makes him not only the worlds first physical insult comedian but a comedy triple threat! Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Living Nativity, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children 5-12; free for children under 5. Call 509-627-1109.
The Rude Mechanicals present ‘A Christmas Carol’, 7-9 p.m., The Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. A family-friendly evening of storytelling, Christmas carols, winter treats, arts and crafts, and giving back to our community. Suggested donation is $10 per person, plus a non-perishable food item to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank.
fri | Dec. 21
Comedy
Claude Stuart, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-380-8437.
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Polar Express’, 2-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission. Free popcorn & free hot beverages! Concessions will be open and available for additional purchase. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
Tri Cities Figure Skating Club Winter Showcase, 7-8 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Admission is by donation and seating is limited. Call 509-628-2103.
Winter Solstice Trivia Night feat. Tri-Trivia, 5-7:30 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. RSVP recommended but not required. Bring friends and get ready for a fantastic evening! Call 509-786-1000.
Music
Lexi Walker in Concert: ‘The Magic of Christmas’, 7:30-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $25-$45. Call 509-735-1402.
Nightlife
Denin Koch Trio, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
JFKFC w/Space Wrench & Petey Puckett, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Punk. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Living Nativity, 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children 5-12; free for children under 5. Call 509-627-1109.
sat | Dec. 22
Comedy
Claude Stuart, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturday’s, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Star of Bethlehem’, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. A 60-minute presentation using the planetarium dome to display the historical star events thought to cause the Wise Men to know Jesus was born and search for and find Him. Seating is limited and will be filled on a first come basis starting 30 minutes before show time. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Coyote Kings featuring Tiphony Dames & Kenny Day, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Living Nativity, 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children 5-12; free for children under 5. Call 509-627-1109.
sun | Dec. 23
Film
‘The Star of Bethlehem’, 6:30 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Christmas w/The Mistle-Tones, 6-9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Living Nativity, 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children 5-12; free for children under 5. Call 509-627-1109.
