Richland Arts Commission seeking award nominees

The Richland Arts Commission is accepting nominations for its Art Recognition Award.
The award is given to an individual and a group for contributions to the arts. This year’s crop of nominations is due by 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
To make a nomination, go to www.ci.richland.wa.us/artrecognition. Nominations also may be delivered to Richland Arts Commission, ATTN: Julie Jackson, at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland WA 99352
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments