Bootleg Sunshine to perform in Richland

The Seattle band Bootleg Sunshine will perform Dec. 29 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Music starts at 9 p.m. There’s no cover.
The band – made up of Harold Belskus on guitar, banjo and vocals, Ian Sides on bass and Devin Bews on drums – regularly performs at bluegrass and American roots festivals, but also shares the stage with EDM artists, rappers, and jazz virtuosos, a news release said.
The guys are “soulful, funky improvisers. Their songs are about the most important things in life: love, loss, food, death and dancing,” it said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
Comments