Bootleg Sunshine to perform in Richland

Tri-City Herald

December 13, 2018 05:47 PM

The Seattle band Bootleg Sunshine will perform Dec. 29 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Music starts at 9 p.m. There’s no cover.

The band – made up of Harold Belskus on guitar, banjo and vocals, Ian Sides on bass and Devin Bews on drums – regularly performs at bluegrass and American roots festivals, but also shares the stage with EDM artists, rappers, and jazz virtuosos, a news release said.

The guys are “soulful, funky improvisers. Their songs are about the most important things in life: love, loss, food, death and dancing,” it said.

Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.

