Breaking Benjamin to rock Kennewick in April

The rock band Breaking Benjamin will perform April 10 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 14 through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. They start at $39.50, plus fees.
The multi-platinum rock band hails from Pennsylvania and is known for songs such as “I Will Not Bow” and “Breath.”
The band is stopping in Kennewick as part of an arena tour. Asking Alexandria and Diamante are set to open.
