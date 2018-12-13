Things to Do Dec. 13-15

Little Explorers - Ice Age
10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 13
The Reach Museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland
Preschoolers and their parents will have a blast learning all about the Ice Age. There will be time to read stories, sing songs, create cool crafts and participate in hands-on activities. Admission is $10 per family (up to four); $2 additional members; free for Reach members.
Winter Wonderland
5-7 p.m. Dec. 14-15
John Dam Plaza and Richland Community Center, Richland
HAPO’s Festival of Lights, J&S Train, hot cocoa, kettle corn and more. Watch a holiday movie on Friday and play Bingo on Saturday. Free.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: The First Nowell
7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15; 3 p.m. Dec. 16
Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland
The Mastersingers team up with The Richland Players to present Vaughan William’s nativity play. Featuring actors, singers, dancers, chamber orchestra, and the Mastersingers Youth (MY) Choirs. Tickets: $25 adults; K-12 free.
Family Movie Matinee: Incredibles 2
2 p.m. Dec. 15
Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick
Free. First come, first seated.
23rd annual Tri-Cities Steel Drum Band Christmas Concert
6:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Rd., Richland
The sounds of the season take on a new ring as steel drums and marimbas take the stage together in this annual event. Tickets: $7.50 - available at tcsba.org or at the door.
