Chiawana High to bring C.S. Lewis tale to the stage

Chiawana High School’s drama department is presenting “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.”
The show opened Dec. 6, with remaining performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 15 at the Pasco school.
The play is based on the beloved novel by C.S. Lewis.
“The production re-creates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. This story of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life,” a news release said.
Tickets are $8 in advance from Chiawana’s ASB office, or $10 at the door. Seating is limited.
