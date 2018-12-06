Concert, art show planned in Richland

A pair of events in Richland on Dec. 7 will celebrate art, music, food and fun.
DrewBoy Creative’s Bite of Tri-Cities starts at 6 p.m. at Confluent Space Tri-Cities, 285 Williams Blvd.
It includes art by Ayleen Wood, whose work is inspired by the many cultures in the Tri-Cities.
Musician Joseph Brightside will perform and food trucks will be on hand. Admission is free, but a donation of $4 is suggested.
The event will raise money for My Friends Place, a youth homeless shelter in Kennewick.
That same night, the benefit concert Everybody Eats will help support My Friends Place and the nonprofit Second Harvest.
The concert starts at 6 p.m. at Glow Garden, 504 Stanley St.
The Band Rice, Zilliox and Quinell will take the stage, plus a special performance by Bridgette Austin of The Coast is planned.
Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for Second Harvest and donations of youth bus passes, bottled water/sports drinks, non-perishable food, underwear, socks, winter clothing, bedding, hand sanitizer, tissue, cleaning supplies, trash bags and air freshener for My Friends Place.
