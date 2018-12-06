Pop-up gallery open in Richland

A pop-up gallery filled with work by several well-known Tri-Cities artists is open in Richland.
Shooting Star Gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays through Dec. 23. It’s at 767 Williams Blvd.
“Several of us tried this on a smaller scale last year, and it seemed to fill a need, both for shoppers and for local artists,” said photographer Scott Butner, gallery founder, in a news release. “There’s a large number of talented artists in our area, and something of a shortage of gallery space for them to exhibit their work, especially during the holiday season. So I decided to do something about that.”
The work ranges from handcrafted notecards and local scenic postcards to larger original pieces.
“It’s so easy to buy mass produced, ‘cookie cutter’ items, but when you want to give a gift that is truly original, it’s sometimes a little harder to know where to look – so we try to fill that niche,” Butner said.
The artists with work in the gallery include Butner, David Biancosino (wood turning), Leo Bowman (wood turning), Charlette Burge (photography), John Clement (photography), Heidi Elkington (pencil and pen), Peter Hui (photography), Sandra Jewell (jewelry), Brenda Kelmel (acrylic painting), Terry Madsen (watercolors), Heid Riha (glass) and Pam Sharp (watercolors).
