Music from Handel’s ‘Messiah’ to be performed in Richland

Local musicians from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will perform music from Handel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 8-9 in Richland.
Performances are at 6 p.m. both nights at the church facility at 895 Gage Blvd.
The public is invited.
December 06, 2018 05:28 PM
