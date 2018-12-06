Tri-City things to do for Dec. 7-16

fri | Dec. 7
Comedy
Bill Scott, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Mid-Columbia Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $14-$28. Call 509-946-5417.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Forte Show Choir: ‘That’s Christmas to Me’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Laughter, entertainment and a heartwarming experience you won’t soon forget. Call 509-205-1447.
A Celtic Christmas Concert-Featuring Affiniti, with a special appearance by Howard Crosby, 8-10 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Dr, Richland. Donations accepted. Call 509-946-6158.
Columbia Basin Jazz Orchestra Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 general admission; $20 students and seniors. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Dan Myers: The Sonic Shaman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Vince Royale with Naughty Pine, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 7-8:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Chiawana Stage Company presents ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advance; $10 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 2:30-4 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Dec. 8
Art
Artist Reception: Reversed Glass Work artist Whitney McMillin, 1-3 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Whitney makes her own paint and creates her icy cold images on the reversed side of recycled glass. Her artwork resembles the cold hard ice she skated on from her childhood to young adulthood.
Comedy
Bill Scott, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Mid-Columbia Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’, 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $14-$28. Call 509-946-5417.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Holiday Market Sip n Shop, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Free. 509-628-7799.
Confection Selection & Gift Emporium, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grace United Reformed Church, 2500 W. 4th Ave., Kennewick. Free admission. Handmade items, including jewelry, centerpieces, knit and embroidered textiles, and home decor to round out your Christmas shopping. Call 509-552-7138.
SOAR Presentation, 1:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free admission. Raptor rehabilitator, Doris Mager, will speak about her many years of experience with birds of prey. Call 509-943-4100.
STEAM - Do Try This At Home, 10 a.m.-noon, The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free admission. Using ingredients from your kitchen, these classic chemical reactions will entertain and amaze learners of all ages. We will feature science demonstrations and experiments with a WOW factor. Call 509-943-4100.
The Life of Christmas Past Open House, 1-4 p.m., Franklin County Historical Museum, 305 N 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Cookies, hot chocolate, caroling, a visit from Father Christmas, and more! Call 509-547-3714.
Music
Bells of the Desert: Christmas Legacy, 3-4:30 p.m., 7-8:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Concert is free, but a $10 donation is appreciated.
Columbia Basin Jazz Orchestra Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 general admission; $20 students and seniors. Call 509-542-5531.
Forte Show Choir: ‘That’s Christmas to Me’, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Laughter, entertainment and a heartwarming experience you won’t soon forget. Call 509-205-1447.
Nightlife
Black Dolly Live at the Scarlet Room, 7:30-9 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $10. Call 509-521-7899.
Brandy Larson and Steve Haberman, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Los Caipirinhos, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Lethbridge Hurricanes at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 3-4:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 2:30-4 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. A hilarious Christmas classic. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Dec. 9
Art
Gail Roadhouse Artist Demonstration, noon-3 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 474 Keene Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-579-5440.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Mid-Columbia Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’, 1-3 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $14-$28. Call 509-946-5417.
Music
Inland Northwest Musicians Carols of Christmas, 4-5:15 p.m., Connell High School, 1100 West Clark, Connell. Free. Call 541-289-4696.
Opera@The Emerald, 4-6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Christmas Edition. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 3-4:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
mon | Dec. 10
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Dec. 11
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Dec. 12
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Dec. 13
Comedy
BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Rolling Hills Chorus Christmas Concert, 6:30 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Free.
Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.
fri | Dec. 14
Comedy
BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Fractal Explorations”, 7 p.m., and “Supervolcanoes”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Wynonna & the Big Noise, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $10-$40.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: The First Nowell, 7:30-9 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $25 adults; K-12 free. The Mastersingers team up with The Richland Players to present Vaughan William’s nativity play. Featuring actors, singers, dancers, chamber orchestra, and the Mastersingers Youth (MY) Choirs. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Be Tricky, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Electrified Blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 7-8:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Chiawana Stage Company presents ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advance; $10 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
sat | Dec. 15
Comedy
BJ Johnson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturday’s, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Lampson Cable Bridge Run, 9-11 a.m., Lampson International, 607 E. Columbia Dr., Kennewick. Call 509-545-3456.
Music
Heart and Soul, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. No cover charge. Experience jazz standards, pop standards, Latin rhythms, comedy, dance, audience participation, and a whole of fun. Call 509-627-3000.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: The First Nowell, 7:30-9 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $25 adults; K-12 free. Featuring actors, singers, dancers, chamber orchestra, and the Mastersingers Youth (MY) Choirs. Call 509-460-1766.
Tri-Cities Steel Band Association 23rd Annual Christmas Concert, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Rd., Richland. Tickets: $7.50. Featuring high-school performers from all over the Tri-Cities on steel drums and marimbas, bake sale, and silent auction.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz Piano. Call 509-946-9328.
Stop Don’t Stop/Depth Charger, Marceline, Stranger & Stranger, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Indie. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 3-4:15 p.m. and 7-8:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Chiawana Stage Company presents ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advance; $10 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
sun | Dec. 16
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $10; $7 jazz club members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Music
Mark O’Connor & Friends - An Appalachian Christmas, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $22-$82.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: The First Nowell, 3-4:30 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $25 adults; K-12 free. Featuring actors, singers, dancers, chamber orchestra, and the Mastersingers Youth (MY) Choirs. Call 509-460-1766.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 3-4:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
