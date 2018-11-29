Youth show choirs plan holiday concerts

The Tri-Cities youth show choirs Forte and Treble Forte are getting into the holiday spirit.
Their Christmas concert, called “That's Christmas to Me,” is 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
“This season’s show highlights traditions that bring joy and hope to each of our hearts,” a news release said.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and $15 for premium seating.
They’re available at yourTCYC.com and at the door.
Comments