‘Christmas Nativity Showcase’ planned in West Richland

A “Christmas Nativity Showcase” featuring more than 300 nativities from around the world is Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in West Richland.
The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facility at 3701 Watkins Way.
It’s free and open to the public.
Attendees will be able peruse the nativities, which come from countries from Russia to Guatemala. They’ll also be able to dress up as part of the nativity story and have their photos taken.
