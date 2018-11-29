Tri-Cities handbell group plans ‘Christmas Legacy’ concert

Bells of the Desert plans a “Christmas Legacy” concert Dec. 8 in Kennewick.
Showtimes are 3 and 7 p.m. at Kennewick First Presbyterian Church.
An encore performance is at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Central United Protestant Church in Richland.
The community handbell ensemble dates to 2009 and has members from the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Hermiston.
The upcoming Christmas concert is the group’s 10th and will feature music from each of the previous holiday shows, from traditional carols to more modern tunes.
LeAnne Johnson directs the group, which will play more than 100 bells and chimes, including a 7-pound bass bell, a news release said.
Admission to the concert is free, although a $10 donation is encouraged to help with equipment and operating costs.
More online: bellsofthedesert.org or Facebook.
Comments