Tri-Cities Columbia Chorale planning Christmas concert

Tri-Cities Columbia Chorale is presenting “A Christmas Gala” on Dec. 1.
Showtime is 3 p.m. at Kennewick First Presbyterian Church.
“You will find yourself in the Christmas spirit after hearing songs like ‘He Is Born, The Divine Christ Child,’ ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,’ ‘The Sleigh,’ an entertaining version of ‘Fa-La-La’ and many others,” a news release said.
The Mid-Columbia Brass Quintet also will take the stage.
Pat Dixon is directing, with Cheryl Cannard on piano.
Admission is free, although donations will be accepted. Refreshments will follow.
