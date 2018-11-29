Santaaaa! Christmas classic ‘Elf’ to spread holiday cheer in Richland

Break out the maple syrup, Buddy is coming to town.
Academy of Children’s Theatre’s musical production of the beloved Christmas tale “Elf” opens Dec. 6.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 14 and 15 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at the theater, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland.
More than 40 young actors will take the stage to tell the story of Buddy, a human raised as one of Santa’s elves, who travels to New York to find his father.
Josh Darby is directing, with Lisa Howell as producer.
Lauren Decker stars as Buddy and Katy Connors is Jovie, who helps Buddy on his journey. They’re both juniors at Southridge High School in Kennewick.
The show is appropriate for all ages and runs just over an hour.
Tickets are $16 for general admission, $13 for students and seniors, and $10 for kids 12 and younger.
They’re available by calling 509-943-6027, at ACT office and online at academyofchildrenstheatre.org.
