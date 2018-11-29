Local art on display at Richland museum

Several local artists will have work on display through Jan. 5 at the Reach museum in Richland.
The exhibit centers on the theme, “what makes the Columbia Basin unique?” It opens on Dec. 1.
The artists are Elinor Lake, Brenda Wiesner, Larry Wright, Steve Sontag, Lois Lord, John Goulet, Hollie Zepeda, Leslie Hauer, Sharon Lagreid, Neva Scott, John Clement, Terri Rice, Yu-Heng Dade, Andrea Aldrich and Alex Roeder. The work includes paintings, photographs, jewelry and sculpture.
Admission to the Reach is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors, students and the military. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.
The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.
