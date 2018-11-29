Tri-City things to do for Nov. 30-Dec. 9

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Nov. 30
Comedy
Bill Engvall, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $20-$75.
Daniel Dugar, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., along the Columbia River. Parade starts under the cable bridge at Clover Island, travels past Columbia Park and Columbia Point and turns around at Howard Amon Park in Richland. Info: www.lightedboatparade.com.
Winter Wonderland, 5:30-8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, Howard Amon Park and Richland Community Center, Richland. Free. HAPO’s Festival of Lights, tree lighting, warming fires, hot cocoa, visit from Santa and more.
Nightlife
Cindy & Sally, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel Good Favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Eddie Manzanares, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9559.
Innasci, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Groove Rock from Missoula. Call 509-946-9328.
Too Slim, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 in advance.
Sports
Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 7:30-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. A hilarious Christmas classic. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Dec. 1
Art
Winter Art Sale and Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m, The Clay Atelier Gallery, 2740 Leslie Rd., Richland. Call 509-627-2980.
Watercolor Christmas Cards - with Chris Blevins and Suzi Vitulli, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $70. Some supplies are provided, some are not. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Daniel Dugar, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturday’s, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer’, 1-2:45 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 adults, $8 youth 12 and under. Call 509-529-6500.
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Annual Traditional Mother Daughter Holiday Tea, noon-2 p.m., Cameo Heights Mansion, 1072 Oasis Rd., Touchet. Tickets: $39 adults; $26 8 and under. By reservation only. Call 509-394-0211.
Historic Kennewick Hometown Holiday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kennewick Avenue between Dayton and Auburn Streets (Downtown). Free. Santa’s Parade starts at 10:30 a.m., activities and entertainment last until 2 p.m. Selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids activities, holiday gift shopping and more.
Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., along the Columbia River. Parade starts under the cable bridge at Clover Island, travels past Columbia Park and Columbia Point and turns around at Howard Amon Park in Richland. Info: www.lightedboatparade.com.
Pasco Winterfest, 2-6 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. Fourth Ave, Pasco. Celebrate the holidays with music, food, vendors, tree lighting, and fun! A wine and beer garden will be provided for those 21 and older. Call 509-545-3456.
Winter Wonderland, 5:30-8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, Howard Amon Park and Richland Community Center, Richland. Free. HAPO’s Festival of Lights, entertainment, warming fires, hot cocoa, visit from Santa and more.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Lodge at Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-713-7423.
Theater
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 7:30-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Dec. 2
Art
Winter Art Sale and Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m, The Clay Atelier Gallery, 2740 Leslie Rd., Richland. Call 509-627-2980.
Film
Tri-City Film Club presents ‘Faces, Places’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted. In French with English subtitles.
Misc.
The Amazing Bubble Man: The Greatest Bubble Show on Earth, 2 p.m. & 6 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 adults, $8 youth 12 and under. Call 509-529-6500.
“Light the World” Holiday Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cameo Heights Mansion, 1072 Oasis Rd., Touchet. Free. Thousands of lights and beautiful nativities in each suite. Call 509-394-0211.
Caring Santa, 9-11 a.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and have their photo taken with him. Call 425-698-7353.
White Bluffs Holiday Open House, 1-3 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Free. Refreshments, gift bags, fabulous marketplace, raffle drawings for a Baby Lock Aria Sewing Machine, and a wonderful Baby Assortment Raffle. Call 509-943-2552.
Theater
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 2:30-4 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
mon | Dec. 3
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Dec. 4
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
wed | Dec. 5
Comedy
Popovich Comedy & Pet Theatre, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $23-$33.A European-style circus extravaganza including physical comedy, juggling, acrobats from the Moscow Circus, highly intelligent dogs and even house cats! Call 509-529-6500.
thu | Dec. 6
Art
Gallery Underground Holiday Party, 5-8 p.m., Gallery Underground, 101 W Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Call 509-539-5459.
Comedy
Bill Scott, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Evening of Miracles Fundraising Dinner, 6-9 p.m., Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 3700 W. Canyon Lakes Dr., Kennewick. Suggested donation amount is $100 per guest. RSVP to 509-582-4142 x 117.
Parmesan Class with Kristi Slotemaker!, 6-8 p.m., Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Tickets: $45. Call 509-786-1000.
Music
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $35-$75.
Theater
Chiawana Stage Company presents ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advance; $10 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
fri | Dec. 7
Comedy
Bill Scott, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Mid-Columbia Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $14-$28. Call 509-946-5417.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Forte Show Choir: ‘That’s Christmas to Me’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Laughter, entertainment and a heartwarming experience you won’t soon forget. Call 509-205-1447.
A Celtic Christmas Concert-Featuring Affiniti, with a special appearance by Howard Crosby, 8-10 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Dr, Richland. Donations accepted. Call 509-946-6158.
Columbia Basin Jazz Orchestra Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 general admission; $20 students and seniors. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 7-8:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Chiawana Stage Company presents ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $8 in advance; $10 at the door. Call 509-543-6786.
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 2:30-4 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Dec. 8
Art
Artist Reception: Reversed Glass Work artist Whitney McMillin, 1-3 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Whitney makes her own paint and creates her icy cold images on the reversed side of recycled glass. Her artwork resembles the cold hard ice she skated on from her childhood to young adulthood.
Comedy
Bill Scott, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Mid-Columbia Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’, 1-3 p.m. & 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $14-$28. Call 509-946-5417.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Holiday Market Sip n Shop, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. Free. 509-628-7799.
Confection Selection & Gift Emporium, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grace United Reformed Church, 2500 W. 4th Ave., Kennewick. Free admission. Handmade items, including jewelry, centerpieces, knit and embroidered textiles, and home decor to round out your Christmas shopping. Call 509-552-7138.
SOAR Presentation, 1:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free admission. Raptor rehabilitator, Doris Mager, will speak about her many years of experience with birds of prey. Call 509-943-4100.
STEAM - Do Try This At Home, 10 a.m.-noon., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free admission. Using ingredients from your kitchen, these classic chemical reactions will entertain and amaze learners of all ages. We will feature science demonstrations and experiments with a WOW factor. Call 509-943-4100.
The Life of Christmas Past Open House, 1-4 p.m., Franklin County Historical Museum, 305 N 4th Ave., Pasco. Free. Join us for cookies, hot chocolate, caroling, a visit from Father Christmas, and more! Call 509-547-3714.
Music
Bells of the Desert: Christmas Legacy, 3-4:30 p.m., 7-8:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Concert is free, but a $10 donation is appreciated.
Columbia Basin Jazz Orchestra Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $25 general admission; $20 students and seniors. Call 509-542-5531.
Forte Show Choir: ‘That’s Christmas to Me’, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 seniors and students. Laughter, entertainment and a heartwarming experience you won’t soon forget. Call 509-205-1447.
Nightlife
Black Dolly Live at the Scarlet Room, 7:30-9 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $10. Call 509-521-7899.
Sports
Lethbridge Hurricanes at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 3-4:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 2:30-4 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. A hilarious Christmas classic. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Dec. 9
Art
Gail Roadhouse Artist Demonstration, noon-3 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 474 Keene Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-579-5440.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Mid-Columbia Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’, 1-3 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $14-$28. Call 509-946-5417.
Music
Inland Northwest Musicians Carols of Christmas, 4-5:15 p.m., Connell High School, 1100 West Clark, Connell. Free. Call 541-289-4696.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Elf, Jr. The Musical’, 3-4:15 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $16 adults; $13 students and seniors; $10 children 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
