Audiobook narrator to speak Nov. 28 in Richland

Audiobook narrator and voiceover artist Charles Kahlenberg will speak at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Richland Public Library.
“Join Charles as he takes you behind the scenes of the audiobook industry. He will use sample chapters from a few different books to break down the details of the process. The discussion will also touch on his work in Hollywood and experience as a musical composer,” a news release said.
Kahlenberg also has appeared on screen in films such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
The library is at 955 Northgate Drive.
Comments