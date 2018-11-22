Audiobook narrator and voiceover artist Charles Kahlenberg will speak at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Richland Public Library.
Audiobook narrator and voiceover artist Charles Kahlenberg will speak at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Richland Public Library. Courtesy photo
Audiobook narrator and voiceover artist Charles Kahlenberg will speak at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Richland Public Library. Courtesy photo

Arts & Entertainment

Audiobook narrator to speak Nov. 28 in Richland

Tri-City Herald

November 22, 2018 04:56 PM

Audiobook narrator and voiceover artist Charles Kahlenberg will speak at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Richland Public Library.

“Join Charles as he takes you behind the scenes of the audiobook industry. He will use sample chapters from a few different books to break down the details of the process. The discussion will also touch on his work in Hollywood and experience as a musical composer,” a news release said.

Kahlenberg also has appeared on screen in films such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

The library is at 955 Northgate Drive.

  Comments  