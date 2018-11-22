Gallery at the Park plans Christmas market

Gallery at the Park in Richland plans a Christmas market from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
“Reminiscent of European outdoor Christmas markets, (it) will serve up delightful crafts and complimentary hot chocolate,” a news release said.
It coincides with the annual Lighted Boat Parade and Richland’s Winter Wonderland, making it an ideal “in between stop,” the release said.
The gallery shop will stay open late and the Early Birds Dulcimer Group and the Swallowtail Irish Band will provide holiday music. Hot chocolate will be served.
The gallery is at 89 Lee Blvd.
Comments