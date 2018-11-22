Tri-City things to do for Nov. 23-Dec. 2

fri | Nov. 23
Comedy
Susan Rice, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Her style is conversational and engaging. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Black Friday & Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Call 509-786-2097.
Christmas Kickoff, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Downtown Dayton, 166 W. Main St., Dayton. Main Street comes alive with an abundance of seasonal festivities reminiscent of a traditional small town Christmas. Friday features the Lighted Parade at 6 p.m., followed by the Tree Lighting and Festive Fireworks. Full schedule at www.historicdayton.com. Call 509-382-4825.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. $10 tasting fee is refunded when you purchase. Call 509-628-7799.
Nightlife
Blu Meadows, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Afro-Cuban/Blues/Reggae from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jeff’s music could be described as "a blend of Smooth Jazz, Standards, Latin and Retro Pop." Call 509-946-9328.
Pepe Aguilar, 8 p.m., Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 South Fair Avenue, Yakima.
Sports
Kamloops Blazers at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre: ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’, 7:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. A hilarious, interactive whodunit mystery musical that allows the audience to enter the action and become the ultimate detectives. The show is based on Charles Dickens’ unfinished novel of the same name. Tickets: $10-$25.
sat | Nov. 24
Art
25th Anniversary Cake All Day Celebration, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Wenaha Gallery, 219 East Main St., Dayton. Free. It’s Cake All Day as Wenaha Gallery celebrates its 25th Anniversary. Call 509-382-2124.
Comedy
Susan Rice, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturday, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 2 p.m., and “The Life of Trees”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
37th Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco. Free admission. Handcrafted vendors. Lunch available. Call 509-336-9065.
Christmas Kickoff, 10-9 p.m., Downtown Dayton, 166 W. Main St., Dayton. Main Street comes alive with an abundance of seasonal festivities reminiscent of a traditional small town Christmas. Full schedule at www.historicdayton.com. Call 509-382-4825.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. $10 tasting fee is refunded when you purchase. Call 509-628-7799.
Nightlife
Jill Cohn, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Singer/Songwriter from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Jack Jones Guitar, 7-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. He plays a wide variety of easy listening songs to please most musical palettes. Call 509-491-3400.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Calgary Hitmen at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre: ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’, 7:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. A hilarious, interactive whodunit mystery musical that allows the audience to enter the action and become the ultimate detectives. The show is based on Charles Dickens’ unfinished novel of the same name. Tickets: $10-$25.
sun | Nov. 25
Music
WW Choral Society Concert: ‘Peace & Goodwill’, 3-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $17 adults; $12 youth 17 and under. With guest cellist Sally Singer Tuttle, and the Sharpstein Elementary School Choir. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’, 2-3:45 p.m. and 5:30-7:15 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free. Concessions will be open and available for purchase. Rated G, 1 hr 29 min. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
Pet Santa Photo, 5-8 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Bring your furry friend for photos with Santa. Call 425-698-7353.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. $10 tasting fee is refunded when you purchase. Call 509-628-7799.
mon | Nov. 26
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
WW Choral Society Concert: ‘Peace & Goodwill’, 7 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $17 adults; $12 youth 17 and under. With guest cellist Sally Singer Tuttle, and the Sharpstein Elementary School Choir. Call 509-529-6500.
tue | Nov. 27
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
CBC Fall Choral and Orchestra Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free admission. The CBC Concert Choir, DeserTones Chamber Choir, and CBC Orchestra present their Fall Quarter Concert. Full of exciting music by legendary and contemporary composers, this concert will be a stunning musical presentation. Call 509-542-5531.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Prince George Cougars at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
wed | Nov. 28
Misc.
Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $66-$103. Their legendary, dazzling basketball skills are matched only by their ability to tickle the funny bones of audiences with their practical jokes and slapstick humor.
Music
African Children’s Choir, 6:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Nov. 29
Comedy
Daniel Dugar, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Dugar, a fixture of the hip-hop comedy scene, delivers hard-hitting comedy that’s right on the money, with his humorous observation on his personal life and current events, along with his quick wit. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
CBC Fall Jazz Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College CBC Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free admission. An evening of great jazz music covering a wide variety of eras and styles, featuring Freeform and the CBC Jazz Band. Call 509-542-5531.
David Tedeschi, 6-9 p.m., Budd's Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Call 509-946-8178
Steve Haberman and Cathy Kelly, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.
fri | Nov. 30
Comedy
Bill Engvall, 7 p.m., Legends Casino Event Center, 580 Fort Rd., Toppenish. Tickets: $20-$75. Engvall is a disc jockey-turned-comedian who has since earned acclaim for his platinum-selling comedy albums, joining fellow funnymen Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy on the Blue Collar Comedy tours and numerous TV specials.
Daniel Dugar, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. The only nightclub doing Country, Rock, Pop DJ music with DJ Ryan. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., along the Columbia River. Parade starts under the cable bridge at Clover Island, travels past Columbia Park and Columbia Point and turns around at Howard Amon Park in Richland. Info: www.lightedboatparade.com.
Winter Wonderland, 5:30-8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, Howard Amon Park and Richland Community Center, Richland. Free. HAPO’s Festival of Lights, tree lighting, warming fires, hot cocoa, visit from Santa, Lighted Boat Parade, and more.
Nightlife
Cindy & Sally, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel Good Favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Eddie Manzanares, 8-11 p.m., At Michele's, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9559.
Innasci, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Groove Rock from Missoula. Call 509-946-9328.
Too Slim, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 in advance.
Sports
Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 7:30-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. A hilarious Christmas classic. Your ticket to this one-act play will include an after-show event in the adjoining Green Room, with complimentary cookies, cocoa and coffee, and a visit from Santa Claus. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Dec. 1
Art
Winter Art Sale and Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m, The Clay Atelier Gallery, 2740 Leslie Rd., Richland. Join our Annual Winter Show of varied local artists. Call 509-627-2980.
Watercolor Christmas Cards - with Chris Blevins and Suzi Vitulli, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $70. Some supplies are provided, some are not. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Daniel Dugar, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Saturday’s, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $8. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer’, 1-2:45 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 adults, $8 youth 12 and under. When one of Santa’s reindeer suddenly announces his retirement, he needs to find a replacement and fast! Call 509-529-6500.
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Annual Traditional Mother Daughter Holiday Tea, noon-2 p.m., Cameo Heights Mansion, 1072 Oasis Rd., Touchet. Tickets: $39 adults; $26 8 and under. Bring the little princess dressed up in your holiday finery for a special afternoon high tea with Mom and Grandma. By reservation only. Call 509-394-0211.
Historic Kennewick Hometown Holiday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kennewick Avenue between Dayton and Auburn Streets (Downtown). Free. Santa's Parade starts at 10:30 a.m., activities and entertainment last until 2 p.m. Selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids activities, holiday gift shopping and more.
Leavenworth Christmas Lighting Bus RT From Tri-Cities, 8 a.m.-11:59 p.m., Front Street Park, 820 Front St., Leavenworth. Tickets: $51. Embark on a full day trip to the Bavarian village town of Leavenworth for its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. Call 509-572-5538.
Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., along the Columbia River. Parade starts under the cable bridge at Clover Island, travels past Columbia Park and Columbia Point and turns around at Howard Amon Park in Richland. Info: www.lightedboatparade.com.
Pasco Winterfest, 2-6 p.m., Volunteer Park, 1125 N. Fourth Ave, Pasco. Celebrate the holidays with music, food, vendors, tree lighting, and fun! A wine and beer garden will be provided for those 21 and older. Call 509-545-3456.
Winter Wonderland, 5:30-8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, Howard Amon Park and Richland Community Center, Richland. Free. HAPO’s Festival of Lights, entertainment, warming fires, hot cocoa, visit from Santa, Lighted Boat Parade, and more.
Theater
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 7:30-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. A hilarious Christmas classic. Your ticket to this one-act play will include an after-show event in the adjoining Green Room, with complimentary cookies, cocoa and coffee, and a visit from Santa Claus. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Dec. 2
Art
Winter Art Sale and Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m, The Clay Atelier Gallery, 2740 Leslie Rd., Richland. Our Annual Winter Show of varied local artists. Call 509-627-2980.
Film
Tri-City Film Club presents ‘Faces, Places’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted. In French with English subtitles, 2017, PG, 89 minutes plus introduction, refreshments following.
Misc.
The Amazing Bubble Man: The Greatest Bubble Show on Earth, 2 p.m. & 6 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 adults, $8 youth 12 and under. Call 509-529-6500.
“Light the World” Cameo Heights Mansion Holiday Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cameo Heights Mansion, 1072 Oasis Rd., Touchet. Free. Thousands of lights and beautiful nativities in each suite. Call 509-394-0211.
Caring Santa, 9-11 a.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and have their photo taken with him. Call 425-698-7353.
White Bluffs Holiday Open House, 1-3 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Free. Refreshments, gift bags, fabulous marketplace, raffle drawings for a Baby Lock Aria Sewing Machine, and a wonderful Baby Assortment Raffle. Call 509-943-2552.
Theater
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 2:30-4 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. A hilarious Christmas classic. Your ticket to this one-act play will include an after-show event in the adjoining Green Room, with complimentary cookies, cocoa and coffee, and a visit from Santa Claus. Call 509-786-2180.
