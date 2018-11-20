Arts & Entertainment

November 20, 2018 5:22 PM

Another ‘American’s Got Talent’ star is coming to Richland

By Sara Schilling

Another “America’s Got Talent” star is coming to Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland.

Samuel J. Comroe, a finalist on the hit TV show’s 13th season, will perform at the club on Feb. 17.

Comroe is a Los Angeles native who’s appeared on TBS’ “Conan,” BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” with Kevin Hart and All Def Digital’s “Comedy Originals.” He also has a large online following.

He was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome as a child, something he talks about in his act.

Tickets are on sale now at Joker’s and through brownpapertickets.com. They start at $30, not including fees.

Joker’s recently welcomed another “American’s Got Talent” alum, Vicki Barbolak, for a sold out show.

