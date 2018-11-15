In ‘Almost, Maine,’ reflections on love

Tri-Cities Prep is presenting “Almost, Maine” this weekend in Pasco.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Scarlet Room, 7317 W Dradie St.
The romantic comedy by John Cariani debuted in 2004 and ran off Broadway.
“While I certainly can’t claim to speak for Cariani, what I feel from reading ‘Almost, Maine’ is it is one of those simple, magical plays that was constructed with the simple purpose of documenting something loveable,” said director Annie Powers in a statement. “Cariani seems to be truly enamored with the people of the imaginary town of ‘Almost.’ He described his characters as ‘ordinary people’ who ‘work hard for a living. They are extremely dignified. They are honest and true. They are not cynical ... . They just take time to wonder about things.’ ”
The characters are “dealing with what is perhaps the most important and difficult of human struggles (love) and their stories all feel intensely relatable. I have been struck with these stories in that for the ones in which I may not necessarily see myself, the odds are I can see someone I know,” she said.
The cast includes Teddy Moore, Damien Sarrazolla, Michael Powers, Tedra LaFreniere, Vanessa Nolan, Nora Grygiel, Angel Jacobs and Mandi Wilson.
Tickets are available the door. They cost $12 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors, and $40 for a family.
