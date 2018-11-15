Rummage sale set Nov. 17 for Academy of Children’s Theatre

A fabric and costume rummage sale is planned Nov. 17 to raise money for Academy of Children’s Theatre.
The event, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Richland theater, will help send the cast and crew of the upcoming “Keeping Mr. Lincoln” to a children’s theatre festival in Pennsylvania next year.
Fabric bags will be sold for $5 or $10, and all costumes will be $5 or $10.
A holiday plant sale also in under way to raise money for the travel. Locally grown poinsettia and holiday gifts are available at act.growingsmilesfundraising.com/home.
ACT is at 213 Wellsian Way.
For more information, go to www.academyofchildrenstheatre.org or call 509-943-6027.
