Harlem Globetrotters will bring basketball magic to Kennewick on Nov. 28

When Briana Green was 6 years old, her aunt took her to a Harlem Globetrotters game.
Green instantly became a megafan.
“My aunt said that after that, I couldn’t stop talking about them. I was mesmerized,” she said.
Now 28, Green no longer is solely a fan – she plays for the Globetrotters, who are stopping in Kennewick on Nov. 28 as part of a new tour.
Game time is 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center.
It’s thrilling, Green said.
“We love what we do. I love traveling and I love playing basketball and I love making people smile,” she said. “Being able to travel all over the world and put smiles on kids’ faces and adults’ faces – it’s great to be a part of.”
Green, who goes by the nickname “Hoops,” grew up in Kentucky, leading her Lexington Catholic High School basketball team to two state championships and a 160-14 record.
She was a standout at the University of Texas–El Paso and then played professionally in the Czech Republic, Spain and Mexico.
Green joined the Globetrotters last year, after a video of her impressive dribbling skills went viral and attracted the attention of a recruiter.
She’s already has logged plenty of special moments with the team, but the most thrilling was when she took the court in the red, white and blue at Rupp Arena in Lexington – the same venue where she sat mesmerized as a little girl.
“My aunt was there, my whole family was there. I had so much adrenaline. I knew the city was all there to see me,” Green said. “I had to take deep breaths. It was a lot of fun for me.”
Green won’t be playing in the Kennewick game, but she promises her teammates will dazzle.
“Come out to the game,” she said. “Leave everything at the door and have a great time.”
Tickets start at $26, not including fees.
They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office.
Comments