Tri-City things to do for Nov. 16-25

fri | Nov. 16
Art
Painting Scarves with Alcohol Inks - with Chris Blevins, 6-8:15 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $45. All supplies provided. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Maija DiGiorgio, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Ron White, 8 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $50-$259.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-380-8437.
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
JW Teller & Small Town Darlings, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Acoustic. Call 509-946-9328.
NuffSed, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock & Roll featuring hot local players. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Almost, Maine’, 7 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 7317 W. Dradie St., Pasco. Tri-Cities Prep presents this romantic comedy. Tickets: $12 adults; $7 students and seniors; $40 for a family.
Vibe Music Center: ‘Annie’, 7 p.m., Art Fuller Auditorium, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors; $10 students; children 5 and under free. Call 509-572-2555.
‘I Now Pronounce’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10 students; $12 adults. The classic story in the romantic, mystical, Caribbean style with original music. Call 509-795-0203.
‘Speak’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 students and seniors; $10 adults. Based on the popular YA novel by Laurie Halse Anderson, it follows the story of a teenage girl named Melinda who suffers from a traumatic assault in the summer before her freshman year of high school. Call 509-222-6074.
‘The High Schooler’s Guide to the Galaxy’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. A light-hearted, satirical look at the high school experience. Call 509-786-1224.
‘Vanities’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adult; $12 student; $12 military; $12 seniors (over 65). Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Nov. 17
Comedy
Maija DiGiorgio, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Dynamic Earth”, 2 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
7th Annual Holiday Parade, 9 a.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Follow Santa to the Grand Tree in the Sears wing for the Lighting ceremony ushering in the holiday season. Call 425-698-7353.
10th Annual Princess Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission. Featuring one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts. Call 509-786-2180.
Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Post #115, 908 Dale Street, Benton City. Free. Call 509-588-5371.
Drummers and Dancers, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: $10 general public, $6 students, seniors and military, and children under 5 and Reach members are free. The dancers are representing the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, including the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla. Call 509-943-4100.
Marcus Whitman Annual Winter Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland. Free admission. Bake sale, handmade items, specialty gifts, silent auction and more. Call 509-554-6447.
Music
Camerata Musica: Frisson, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free, donations accepted. An explosive group of rising classical stars showcasing a myriad of rarely-performed masterworks.
Nightlife
Doc Jeebus’ Mojo Library, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Jesse Dayton, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $20.
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Zilliox, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Call 509-491-3400.
Theater
‘Almost, Maine’, 7 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 7317 W. Dradie St., Pasco. Tri-Cities Prep presents this romantic comedy. Tickets: $12 adults; $7 students and seniors; $40 for a family.
Vibe Music Center: ‘Annie’, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Art Fuller Auditorium, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors; $10 students; children 5 and under free. Matinee tickets: $10. Call 509-572-2555.
‘I Now Pronounce’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. A comedy by Tasha Gordon-Solmon. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10 Students; $12 Adults. Call 509-795-0203.
‘Speak’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 Students & Senior Citizens; $10 Adults. Call 509-222-6074.
‘The High Schooler’s Guide to the Galaxy’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. Call 509-786-1224.
‘Vanities’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adult; $12 student; $12 military; $12 seniors (over 65). Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Nov. 18
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 jazz club member; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Film
Tri-City Film Club presents ‘Our Man in Havana’, 2 p.m.-4:15 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted. A comedic crime drama from the United Kingdom starring Alec Guiness as a vacuum cleaner salesman recruited by the British Secret Service to become their Havana operative in pre-revolutionary Cuba. 1959, In English and Spanish.
Misc.
West Richland Area Chamber of Commerce 3rd Annual Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st Ave., West Richland. Free. Call 509-967-0521.
Theater
‘Almost, Maine’, 2 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 7317 W. Dradie St., Pasco. Tri-Cities Prep presents this romantic comedy. Tickets: $12 adults; $7 students and seniors; $40 for a family.
‘Vanities’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 adult; $12 student; $12 military; $12 seniors (over 65). Call 509-943-1991.
mon | Nov. 19
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Nov. 20
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
wed | Nov. 21
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Nov. 22
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Nov. 23
Comedy
Susan Rice, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Black Friday & Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Call 509-786-2097.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. $10 tasting fee is refunded when you purchase. Call 509-628-7799.
Nightlife
Blu Meadows, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Afro-Cuban/Blues/Reggae from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Pepe Aguilar, 8 p.m., Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 South Fair Avenue, Yakima.
Sports
Kamloops Blazers at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
sat | Nov. 24
Comedy
Susan Rice, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 2 p.m., and “The Life of Trees”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
37th Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco. Free admission. Handcrafted vendors. Lunch available. Call 509-336-9065.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. $10 tasting fee is refunded when you purchase. Call 509-628-7799.
Nightlife
Jill Cohn, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Singer/Songwriter from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Jack Jones Guitar, 7-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.
Sports
Calgary Hitmen at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
sun | Nov. 25
Music
WW Choral Society Concert: ‘Peace & Goodwill’, 3-4:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $17 adults; $12 youth 17 and under. With guest cellist Sally Singer Tuttle, and the Sharpstein Elementary School Choir. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’, 2-3:45 p.m. and 5:30-7:15 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free. Concessions will be open and available for purchase. Rated G, 1 hr 29 min. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
Pet Santa Photo, 5-8 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Bring your furry friend for photos with Santa. Call 425-698-7353.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Estates Winery, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser. Tickets: $10. Call 509-786-2097.
Thanksgiving in Wine Country, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Purple Star Winery, 56504 N Roza Rd., Benton City. $10 tasting fee is refunded when you purchase. Call 509-628-7799.
