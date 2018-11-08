Columbia Basin College presents ‘I Now Pronounce’

Columbia Basin College’s production of the comedy “I Now Pronounce” opens Nov. 14.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 14-17 at the CBC theater. An interpreter for the deaf will be at the Nov. 16 performance.
The play delves into “what happens when everything goes wrong at that most special of events, your wedding?” a news release said.
The answer is plenty of laughs.
CBC’s production stars David Rommereim and Neiba Kukorlo, along with Robert Chisholm, Nick Higgins, Zach Johansen, Miriam Kersner, Ricardo Orta, Nicole Pietz, Ashley Purvis, Jake Rader and Seth Ramsay.
Ginny Quinley is directing, with scenic and lighting design by Ronn Campbell and costumes designed by Verna Schwilke.
This show is rated “R” for language and adult situations.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
They’re available at columbiabasin.tix.com, by calling 509-542-5531 and at the door.
