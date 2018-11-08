Vienna Boys Choir to perform in Pasco

The Vienna Boys Choir will perform Nov. 15 in Pasco.
The show – at 7:30 p.m. at Faith Assembly – is presented by Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities.
The Vienna Boys Choir has 100 singers between the ages of 10 and 14.
The come from 31 different countries and are split into four touring groups.
“Audiences and critics worldwide have praised these talented singers for their celestial voices, pure tone, irresistible charm and above all a wide-ranging repertoire and rich history dating back more than 500 years,” a news release said.
Faith Assembly is at 1800 N. Road 72.
