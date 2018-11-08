Hanford High School presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Hanford High School’s drama department is presenting “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Nov. 14, 16 and 17. A 2 p.m. matinee also is planned Nov. 17.
The show is at the black box theater at Hanford High, 450 Hanford St., Richland.
Cost is $12 for general admission and $10 for students and senior citizens. Tickets for the Nov. 14 show are $8.
The classic Shakespeare comedy features young couples, fairies, a group of amateur actors – and plenty of magic.
Hanford’s production has “a romantic, mystical, Caribbean style, with original music and marvelous costumes,” a news release said.
The show is double cast. Go to hanforddrama.org for cast information and to buy tickets.
